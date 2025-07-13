Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP man arrested for posing as Hindu to marry woman in Pratapgarh

PTI |
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 10:11 AM IST

The ASP said that the chief priest, in his complaint, told police that he asked the name of the couple when some doubt arose.

A Muslim man, who allegedly married a Hindu woman at a temple here by posing as a Hindu, has been arrested, police on Saturday said.

Muslim man held for posing as Hindu to marry woman in UP's Pratapgarh(Representational)
Muslim man held for posing as Hindu to marry woman in UP's Pratapgarh(Representational)

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East, Shailendra Lal, said that action was initiated in this case on the intervention of Mangala Prasad, the chief priest of Belha Mai temple.

The chief priest got suspicious after seeing the man and the woman getting married and informed police, he added.

The ASP said that the chief priest, in his complaint, told police that he asked the name of the couple when some doubt arose.

The woman revealed her name as Shalini Prajapati, a resident of Prayagraj's Malaka, and the man said that his name was Rajiv, a resident of Malaka, Prayagraj, police said.

The ASP said that when police asked the man for his Aadhaar card, he revealed his name to be Matloob Alam, a resident of the Chandapur Police Station area in Prayagraj district.

When the woman was asked, she said that he was marrying her in the temple with the intention of forcibly converting her religion, police said.

The man was allegedly pressurising the woman to convert her religion by trapping her in his web of love, they said.

As soon as the matter came to light, members of Hindu organisations reached the spot and began creating a ruckus.

The ASP said that police arrested the accused and registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and relevant sections related to kidnapping a woman and forcing her to marry.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man arrested for posing as Hindu to marry woman in Pratapgarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On