Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP man booked for post declaring bounty for beheading farm leader Rakesh Tikait

PTI |
May 19, 2025 10:24 AM IST

In a post on social media, UP man announced a ₹5 lakh reward for beheading BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

A man has been booked over his social media post in which he allegedly announced a reward for anyone who beheads Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Tikait.(PTI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Tikait.(PTI)

With the viral post sparking protests by the followers of the farmer leader in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, a case was registered against Amit Choudhry at the Civil Lines Police Station in Muzaffarnagar.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh said on Sunday that in the viral video, the accused purportedly announced a reward of 5 lakh for the beheading of Rakesh Tikait.

Led by the BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president Naveen Rathi, hundreds of protesters demanded immediate police action against Choudhry. Rathi said he has lodged an FIR against the accused.

In Meerut, BKU activists gheraoed Jani police station, demanding action against Chowdhury. BKU Meerut district president Anurag Chaudhary led a tractor-trolley protest and staged a sit on the police station premises.

Police in both districts issued statements regarding the registration of FIRs but did not elaborate on the accused and reasons why he made such statements against Tikait. It is part of the probe, they said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man booked for post declaring bounty for beheading farm leader Rakesh Tikait
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On