UP man forces wife to have sex, throws her off roof when she refuses

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi allegedly threw his wife off the terrace after she refused to have sex with him, resulting in a thirty-foot fall that gave her a severe spinal fracture.

"I was forced by my husband, and later he pushed me off the roof. I want to live and fight back for what he did to me," the victim was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The victim, Teeja, is a resident of Siyavari, and her husband, Mukesh, is also from the same village. They had a love marriage in 2022 after family members and villagers caught them meeting each other.

Similarly, three days ago, he returned home and assaulted her, forcing her to have sex with him late at night, and when she refused, Mukesh began to hit her.

On Tuesday night, he again reportedly tried to force sex, but she objected. An infuriated Mukesh then took her to the terrace and pushed her from there. She fell and screamed in pain as she bled.

Kotwali Mau Ranipur police station in-charge Vidyasagar Singh arrived with a team immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Teeja was taken to the Community Health Centre, where doctors referred her to Jhansi Medical College due to her critical condition.