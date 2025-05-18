UP man gets life sentence for starving wife to death
PTI |
The man had locked his wife in a room without food and water for a week.
A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for starving his wife to death in 2021.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi on Saturday also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict Manoj. Manoj, a resident of Kareli village, had locked his wife Mamta without food and water in a room for a week following a quarrel, Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) Sunil Pandey said.
The matter came to light when neighbours complained to police about a foul smell emanating from his house. Police found Mamta's decomposed body wrapped in a blanket under the bed.
A case was subsequently filed against Manoj by Mamta's father. Pandey said the court found that Mamta died due to hunger and thirst.
