Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP man gets life sentence for starving wife to death

PTI |
May 18, 2025 02:11 PM IST

The man had locked his wife in a room without food and water for a week.

A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for starving his wife to death in 2021.

The incident was discovered when the neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell from the man's house.(Representative Image)
The incident was discovered when the neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell from the man's house.(Representative Image)

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi on Saturday also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the convict Manoj. Manoj, a resident of Kareli village, had locked his wife Mamta without food and water in a room for a week following a quarrel, Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) Sunil Pandey said.

The matter came to light when neighbours complained to police about a foul smell emanating from his house. Police found Mamta's decomposed body wrapped in a blanket under the bed.

A case was subsequently filed against Manoj by Mamta's father. Pandey said the court found that Mamta died due to hunger and thirst.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man gets life sentence for starving wife to death
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On