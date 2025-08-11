UP man, his friend, arrested for killing sister, her lover

A man has been arrested with a friend of his, allegedly for killing his sister and her lover, police said on Monday. Police said both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody on Monday.(Representational Image/pexel)

According to police, the murders took place within days of each other.

On August 8, the body of 19-year-old Vishal Ahirwar was found on the bank of a river in the Lahchura Police Station area, Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy said.

On Sunday, the body of Kumari Sahodar alias Putti was found with a shaved head near the Dada Maharaj platform in a deserted area of Chandrapura village, police said.

Putti's brother, Arvind, and a friend of his, Prakash Prajapati, both aged around 25, have been arrested in connection with the murders.

According to police, four months ago, Putti and Vishal ran away from home, but were persuaded to return. A mutual settlement was struck between the two families, and things cooled off for a while.

However, soon, both lovers started meeting.

This reigniting of the affair was not to the liking of Arvind, who had returned to the village from Pune a few days ago.

After his return, police said, he roped in Prakash Prajapati to kill both of them.

On the morning of August 7, the two took away Vishal on the pretext of getting him a job and killed him, police said.

Both were booked by the police in connection with the murders on the complaint of Vishal's father, Halkeram.

Putti's father, Chandrakumar alias Pappu Ahirwar, also lodged a police complaint against his son.

Both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody on Monday, police said.