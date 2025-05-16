UP man jailed for 10 years after killing wife over dowry

Sarika was strangled to death in February, 2018. Due to lack of evidence, Jain’s mother was acquitted in the case.
A fast track court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for murdering his wife over dowry, a government lawyer said on Friday.
Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Muzaffarnagar, Neha Garg also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on Ankur Jain after holding him guilty under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty ) and 304B (Dowry death) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.
Government lawyer Arun Jawla said Sarika was strangulated to death over dowry demands on February 14, 2018.