UP man jailed for 10 years after killing wife over dowry

A fast track court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for murdering his wife over dowry, a government lawyer said on Friday. Man is UP was sentenced for 10 years after being convicted of killing his wife (Representative image)

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Muzaffarnagar, Neha Garg also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on Ankur Jain after holding him guilty under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty ) and 304B (Dowry death) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The victim's mother-in-law was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Government lawyer Arun Jawla said Sarika was strangulated to death over dowry demands on February 14, 2018.