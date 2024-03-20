UP man modifies car to look like chopper at 2.5 lakh, booked

The Uttar Pradesh Police has thwarted the efforts of a resident from Ambedkar Nagar district who attempted to alter a car to resemble a helicopter. Ishwar Deen, of Khajuri Bazar, Ambedkar Nagar, who shelled over ₹ 2.5 lakh into his labour of love, was ordered to dismantle the rotor that he welded onto the roof of an old car to make it resemble a chopper. The modified version of the vehicle also sported the tail rotor of a chopper welded to the boot of the car.(ANI)

Ishwar Deen was on his way to get the vehicle painted when he was stopped by a traffic policeman who imposed a fine on him for unauthorised modifications. The vehicle was also confiscated by the police and later released on payment of the fine. The modified version of the vehicle also sported the tail rotor of a chopper welded to the boot of the car.

Ishwar Deen said that he made the modifications with plans to lend the vehicle to people who wanted a unique mode of transportation for brides and grooms during weddings and other occasions.

"I had transformed the car to use it for booking during the wedding seasons so that our family will be able to earn some extra money," Ishwar was quoted by news agency ANI. "The police issued a challan of ₹2,000 and asked to remove the back portion of the car. I have invested ₹2.5 lakh in this car and worked day and night to make this," he added. Deen also pointed out that similar vehicles operated in regions such as Pratapgarh (in Uttar Pradesh) and Bihar.

Meanwhile, the police have cited safety concerns as the primary reason for confiscating the vehicle. The police said the car was modified without proper authorization under the Motor Vehicles Act. "Yesterday, a modified car was seized. Due to the enforcement of the the Model code of Conduct, police have been conducting vehicle checks and this modified car was intercepted by traffic police during one such inspection. Modifications require permission from the RTO department, and the vehicle was seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act. We are investigating further," Assistant Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said.

(With inputs from ANI)