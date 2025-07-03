Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP: Man shoots dead teen nephew over land dispute

PTI |
Published on: Jul 03, 2025 09:04 PM IST

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his maternal uncle in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur over a land dispute, police said on Thursday.

According to the boy’s family, there was an ongoing land dispute in the family.(istock)
According to the boy’s family, there was an ongoing land dispute in the family.(istock)

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Thursday that Apoorva Awasthi, a resident of Kunwarpur Jaddi village, was returning to his village when his maternal uncle and his associates then shot him dead.

According to the boy’s family, there was an ongoing land dispute in the family which is believed to be the motive behind the killing, the SP said.

Dwivedi said while no formal complaint has been received yet, the police have sent the body for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP: Man shoots dead teen nephew over land dispute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On