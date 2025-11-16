UP mine collapse: 3 dead, nine workers trapped at Sonbhadra stone quarry | Top points

Three workers were found dead after a stone mine collapsed at Billi Markundi in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Saturday. While two of the deceased were found on Sunday, one was confirmed dead on the day of the incident itself. Search and rescue operations for the other workers are underway in Sonbhadra.(ANI Video Grab)

Nine others are believed to be trapped in the debris of the stone quarry. However, the exact number of workers trapped cannot be figured. One of the deceased has been identified as Raju Singh (30), a resident of Panari village in Sonbhadra district, PTI news agency reported.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Gond, who visited the spot on Saturday, said around 12 people were believed to be working at the mining site.

UP mine collapse: Top points

• Search and rescue operations for the other workers are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed at the site, according to divisional commissioner Rajesh Prakash.

• Prakash told ANI news agency that it was not possible to “quote any figures at this time”, adding that the NDRF DIG and Commandant were also at the spot.

• District magistrate Badrinath Singh said a magesterial probe has been ordered into the cause of the incident, according to an earlier HT report. UP minister Gond had also promised an investigation, adding that action would be taken against those responsible.

• Additional district magistrate Vagish Singh has been tasked with conducting an inquiry and submitting a report on the incident, with officials stating that action would be taken according to the findings.

• Efforts are underway to clear the debris and locate the trapped workers since last night, additional director general of police (ADGP) Piyush Mordia said. He added that the rescue efforts were taking time because the stones that fell from the hill were quite large, PTI reported. He said the entire administration was involved in the work, adding that adequate equipment and resources were also available.

• Heavy machinery, along with specialised personnel, has been deployed to remove the debris and widen access to the collapsed area as quickly as possible.