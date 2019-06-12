UP minor murder case: 12 booked for inflammatory posts; Internet restored

Police booked a dozen people for allegedly posting inflammatory content, and were maintaining tight security in Tappal town of Aligarh on Tuesday to prevent any flare-up in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a three-year-old girl, even as Internet services were restored late in evening in Khair tehsil.

The dead girl’s father appeared satisfied by police action after authorities apprised the family in this regard.

“Police authorities assured us speedy trial in court and thus we are satisfied by their action,” said Banwari Lal on Tuesday.

The family will perform a ‘hawan’ on Wednesday and asked people to pray for the peace of the departed soul.

“We are organising a ‘hawan’ at home. It was to be held on the 12th day of death but Thursday is not considered auspicious. Therefore, it is scheduled on Wednesday. Those who cannot come can pray for the peace of our daughter’s soul,” he said.

Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh had suspended Internet services in Khair tehsil. The order was initially effective for Sunday night till Monday evening, but it was extended till Tuesday evening.

“There has been widespread nuisance due to people posting objectionable messages, videos and messages which was posing problem in maintaining law and order,” stated the DM.

The media cell of SSP (Aligarh) cracked down on those circulating objectionable messages and comments on social media and a dozen people were booked in this connection.

“After a case registered on Sunday, 11 more such cases were registered at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh till Monday night. These were registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code against those violating the directives,” said a press statement by the media cell of SSP (Aligarh).

Meanwhile, forces continued to remain deployed in Tappal and were here to stay, said officials keeping vigil.

“RAF and PAC are deployed for maintaining law and order and will continue till required. Police are also zeroing in on those who created nuisance on Sunday in the garb of mahapanchayat and people who misbehaved with Muslim families. They will be arrested soon,” said SP (rural) Mahilal Patidar, adding that adequate security arrangements were in place for the rituals to be conducted at the girl’s house on Wednesday.

Dr RP Sharma, who runs a clinic in Tappal, claimed that more shops were open on Tuesday. “Forces are deployed in the town and most part of it is manned by the police,” he informed.

