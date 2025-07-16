UP: Mob attacks Delhi Police in Bulandshahr, frees fraud accused; 13 booked

Meerut: At least 12 people were arrested on Wednesday after a mob attacked a Delhi Police team in Bulandshahr’s Madhavgarh village and freed a man accused in a fraud case from police custody. A team from Hauz Khas police station in Delhi had travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to apprehend the suspect. (For Representation)

A team from Hauz Khas police station in Delhi, including head constables Kuldeep Singh and Harikesh Meena, had travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to apprehend the suspect, Subodh, who was declared an ‘absconder’ by a Delhi court.

“Subodh was wanted in a fraud case involving a private company. After being declared an absconder, a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Delhi Police team was accompanied by a local team of police from the Khanpur police station,” Singh said.

Police had arrested Subodh and were preparing to leave when Subodh’s relatives and several other villagers attacked the officers. The mob managed to overpower the team and freed Subodh from their custody.

Reinforcements from police stations under the jurisdiction of the Syana circle were deployed in the village after tension erupted. However, the mob had already managed to flee along with Subodh.

The Khanpur police have registered a case against Subodh and 12 others for obstructing a law enforcement exercise and assaulting police officers on duty.

“A case has been registered based on the complaint of the Delhi Police personnel. Those involved in attacking the police and freeing the accused will be arrested soon,” Syana circle officer (CO), Prakhar Pandey, said.

Police are carrying out raids to apprehend others who were involved in the attack.