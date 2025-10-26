UP: Mother of 6, her 20-yr-old lover kill her husband, try to pin it on relatives | How case was cracked in Bahraich

A 30-year-old mother of six children has been arrested along with her 20-year-old lover in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district for allegedly murdering her husband, police said on Sunday. Photo for representation (HT_PRINT)

The woman, Haseena Begum, initially tried to portray the murder of her husband Zakir Ali, 35, a resident of Alinagar Kala village, as a murder committed by some relatives over a property dispute after his body was found on Saturday morning under a tin shed in the verandah of their house.

The couple have six children, officials told news agency PTI.

Asked about how he died, Haseena told the Khairighat police on Saturday that Zakir's uncle, Asif Ali, and his relatives, Rozan and Nafees, murdered him in a dispute over division of ancestral land.

The investigation revealed a different story, officials said, as spot evidence and key clues from informants came in.

Haseena was having an affair with Abdul Salam alias Piddi, 20, and they together committed the murder, additional superintendent of police Durga Prasad Tiwari said. Haseena and Salam were arrested on Sunday and interrogated.

How murder was planned, carried out Investigations have revealed that Haseena and her lover Saleem have been in a relationship for nearly two years, and saw her husband Zakir as an obstacle to their future plans.

Police said that on the night of October 24, once Zakir fell asleep, Haseena called Salam to their house. “Together, they strangled Zakir with a dupatta while he was sleeping, after which they took him out on the verandah and slit his throat with a knife,” ASP Tiwari said.

To divert attention, as the next step of their plan, Haseena filed a case against Asif Ali and other relatives with a written complaint to the police.

Police have, however, recovered the murder weapon, a knife, as well as the dupatta and the blood-stained clothing of the accused, and the mobile phones of the accused.

Superintendent of police Ram Nayan Singh announced a cash reward of ₹20,000 for the team of cops that solved the case.