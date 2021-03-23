IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UP, MP sign deal on linking of Ken and Betwa rivers; experts flag concerns
Several committees, including the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), have raised doubts about the project.(HT Photo)
Several committees, including the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), have raised doubts about the project.(HT Photo)
india news

UP, MP sign deal on linking of Ken and Betwa rivers; experts flag concerns

The Uttar Pradesh government, which was initially demanding 930 million cubic meter (MCM) water during the Rabi (winter crop) season, settled for 750 MCM while Madhya Pradesh will receive 1,834 MCM water, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:33 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for starting work on country’s first major project interlinking two rain-fed rivers, Ken and Betwa, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as environmental activists said the project would spell doom for the Panna tiger reserve which is known for its critically endangered white-rumped vultures besides a thriving big cat population.

The MoA was signed 18 years after the project was first conceived as a part of country’s ambitious programme to interlink rivers to provide water to areas facing scarcity. Officials said the delay was because of no agreement between the two states on sharing of water during the lean supply months, November to April.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which was initially demanding 930 million cubic meter (MCM) water during the Rabi (winter crop) season, settled for 750 MCM while Madhya Pradesh will receive 1,834 MCM water, said an officer of the MP water resources department.

According to the project report, 2,800 MCM of water will be diverted from the Ken basin to the water-deficit Betwa basin through a 73.8 meter high dam proposed on Ken at Daudhan in MP’s Chhattarpur district.

The report also said 6,017 hectares forest land of Panna Tiger Reserve and the Ken Ghariyal Sanctuary would be submerged in the dam reservoir.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said people of nine Madhya Pradesh districts, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Raisen, Damoh, Panna and Tikamgarh, and four districts of Uttra Pradesh, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Banda will benefit from the project.

“About 1 million hectares of land will get irrigated and 6.2 million people, mostly in water deficit Bundelkhand region, will get drinking water,” he added.

There is, however, opposition to the project from the Panna royal family and environmentalists. “It is very sad that the government and experts overlooked the possible impact of the project on diamond mining in Panna and wildlife in the area. We will lose our world famous diamond site for ever,” said Maharani Jiteshwari Judevi of Panna royal family.

Judevi said, “According to a report of 1938 on Diamond mines, the production of diamond took place naturally in Panna and it being excavated since 15th century. The seepage of water due to the dam will reduce the temperature and also reduce the level of nitrogen which is important for the natural production of diamond. I am raising this issue and I want a scientific study should be done to check the impact of dam water on diamond mine.”

Himanshu Thakkar, convenor of South Asia Network on Dams, River and People (SANDRP) said it was “very unfortunate” that the Central and state governments signed an MoA on World Water Day even though the project would proved to be a curse for water conservation.

“According to a report of the forest advisory committee, an estimated 4.6 million trees will be cut down for the project. This will lead to poor rainfall in an already parched Bundelkhand,” he added.

He said that the project will also destroy Panna Tiger Reserve, home to over 52 tigers and several species of endangered vultures, including the white-rumped vulture. Of the nine vulture species found in India, six can be seen in Panna, which has run a successful vulture population revival programme.

Several committees, including the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), have raised doubts about the project. A petition opposing the approval to the project is pending before the Supreme Court.

“We are sure the project won’t get forest clearance,” Thakkar said.

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh feared the project would destroy local ecology. “The CMs of UP and MP will sign a pact today to link the Ken and Betwa rivers. This will all but destroy the Panna Tiger Reserve in MP, a success story in translocation and revival. I had suggested alternatives 10 years ago but alas,” he tweeted earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office said the project will “also pave the way for more interlinking of river projects to ensure that scarcity of water does not become an inhibitor for development in the country.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
betwa river ken betwa project ken river + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses media during a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses media during a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Holes in NCP defence as Sharad Pawar backs Anil Deshmukh

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:31 AM IST
This is the second day in a row Pawar has defended Deshmukh, who has been named by Singh as having asked Vaze to collect 100 crore a month from restaurants, hotels, and other sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on the ban of government liquor shops, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on the ban of government liquor shops, in New Delhi on Sunday.
india news

Delhi reduces age bar in major liquor reform

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:07 AM IST
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said no additional liquor shops will be opened and that the government — which runs roughly two-thirds of the city’s 849 vends — will redistribute its stores to the private sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman watches as a healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of COVISHIELD, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi, India, March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman watches as a healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of COVISHIELD, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi, India, March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Widen gap in Covishield jabs to 6-8 weeks: Centre

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:58 AM IST
The decision is likely to also help cover more people during the current vaccination campaign as it will allow hospitals and clinics to give out more first doses to people instead of worrying about stocking adequate supplies for second doses for the time being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rawat was due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this week, but the trip was called off after he contracted the contagious pathogen.(PTI file photo)
Rawat was due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this week, but the trip was called off after he contracted the contagious pathogen.(PTI file photo)
india news

Twist of faith: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests Covid positive

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:39 AM IST
He visited Haridwar three times after becoming CM on March 10, and mingled with pilgrims and ascetics, with hardly anyone following Covid safety norms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several committees, including the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), have raised doubts about the project.(HT Photo)
Several committees, including the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), have raised doubts about the project.(HT Photo)
india news

UP, MP sign deal on linking of Ken and Betwa rivers; experts flag concerns

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:33 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government, which was initially demanding 930 million cubic meter (MCM) water during the Rabi (winter crop) season, settled for 750 MCM while Madhya Pradesh will receive 1,834 MCM water, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Liquor policy: Govt divides Delhi into 32 ‘zones’ to streamline excise earnings

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has made some structural changes to the state’s excise policy to augment its liquor revenue, including dividing the city into 32 zones and ensuring allotment of licenses on a zonal basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Microbreweries likely to be allowed take-away and supply to bars

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:02 AM IST
New Delhi: The proposed excise policy for Delhi allows microbreweries in the city to offer take-away services for draught beer, and supply to bars and restaurants by meeting certain protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cabinet decided to inform the apex court to increase the cap on reservation on employment and education on the back of growing number of calls from several communities, seeking an increase in opportunities. (HC TIWARI.)
The cabinet decided to inform the apex court to increase the cap on reservation on employment and education on the back of growing number of calls from several communities, seeking an increase in opportunities. (HC TIWARI.)
india news

To increase cap on reservation, Karnataka to approach Supreme Court

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:23 AM IST
At least five other states --- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand --- in the country have decided to ask the highest court to increase reservation caps. The reservation in government jobs and education has been capped at 50% by the SC in a 1992 order by a nine-judge Constitution bench.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze reportedly booked the hotel room with a forged Aadhar card using his photograph with fictitious name, said an NIA official.
Vaze reportedly booked the hotel room with a forged Aadhar card using his photograph with fictitious name, said an NIA official.
india news

Sachin Vaze stayed at 5-star hotel using forged Aadhaar card, fake name: NIA

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:00 AM IST
NIA officials said that a team conducted a search in a room in the Trident hotel at Nariman Point where Vaze reportedly resided from February 16 to February 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition was filed in the year 2019 by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell along with two victims fighting a legal battle against their truant grooms settled abroad.(HT file photo)
The petition was filed in the year 2019 by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell along with two victims fighting a legal battle against their truant grooms settled abroad.(HT file photo)
india news

SC notice to Centre on guidelines against runaway NRI grooms

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
A petition stated that no help is forthcoming from embassies for Indian brides who are duped or abandoned by NRI grooms in foreign countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC notice to Centre on guidelines against runaway NRI grooms

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:39 AM IST
A petition stated that no help is forthcoming from embassies for Indian brides who are duped or abandoned by NRI grooms in foreign countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials in the Union health ministry refuted allegations that the government had stopped the company from exporting its Covid-19 vaccine doses.(File photo)
Officials in the Union health ministry refuted allegations that the government had stopped the company from exporting its Covid-19 vaccine doses.(File photo)
india news

UK ‘blames’ SII for delay vaccines priority in India as cases surge: Officials

By Prasun Sonwalkar, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
On Thursday, British health secretary Matt Hancock said a delayed delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute, in addition to the need to retest them, would postpone its immunisation program.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
india news

Row over Maharashtra minister rocks Parliament

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid protests and the Lok Sabha also saw sharp exchanges between Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Shiv Sena MPs. In the Lower House, BJP MP Manoj Kotak demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
News of Mehta’s exit broke on Thursday (he resigned on March 15) and caused a stir among students, faculty, and the larger academic community in India and overseas.(File photo)
News of Mehta’s exit broke on Thursday (he resigned on March 15) and caused a stir among students, faculty, and the larger academic community in India and overseas.(File photo)
india news

Ashoka University students begin class boycott, demand changes

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:27 AM IST
While the students boycotted most of the classes during the day, nearly 900 students attended a scheduled class by Pratap Bhanu Mehta and discussed Karl Marx and his celebrated work Das Kapital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid rise in cases, state makes Covid negative report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Bengaluru The Karnataka government on Monday made Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for people travelling to the state from Punjab and Chandigarh, as a measure to contain the spike of infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP