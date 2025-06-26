UP: Probe on as 7-day old newborn child stolen from Hardoi hospital

A 7-day-old child went missing from the Hardoi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The child, born on June 19 went missing between 3 and 4 am while both parents were asleep. Police teams are deployed to find the missing newborn as soon as possible.(Representational)

The father of the child, Shivakant Dixit, informed that an unknown woman had abducted the child. He said, "My wife was admitted to the hospital and on June 19, the child was born after a major operation."

Due to some issues, they shifted to another room from which the child was taken. He said he was awake until 2 a.m. and slept briefly, but when he woke up, the child was missing. He soon went to the hospital staff, who looked around, but the child was nowhere to be found. He later informed the police.

The police reached the hospital after getting the information. Circle Officer (CO), City, Ankit Mishra said, "Today, police received information about a missing child from the district hospital. We immediately responded and started investigating the matter. The wife of Shivakant Dixit, a resident of Bilheri village, gave birth to a child on 19 June."

"The family stated that an unknown woman took their child between 3 and 4 a.m. The police are investigating. He added further that hospital security guards are being questioned, and CCTV camera footage is being monitored".

The police said there were security guards at the hospital and a few working CCTV cameras. They are talking to family members and hospital staff to find some leads. CCTV files are also being analysed, and police teams are deployed to find the missing newborn as soon as possible.

The police are investigating the case.