Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Woman sexually assaulted in Delhi Hospital dies during treatment, death cause to be probed

ByJignasa Sinha
Jun 26, 2025 06:36 AM IST

The patient was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient admitted in the same ward.

Days after a woman admitted to a government hospital in northeast Delhi in an “intoxicated and unconscious state” was sexually assaulted by another patient, the victim died during treatment on Wednesday, police said. Officials familiar with the probe, however, said that prima facie, it appears that her death may not be linked to the assault.

Police said a probe is on and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.(PTI)
Police said a probe is on and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.(PTI)

The victim, in her 20s and lived alone in northeast Delhi, was admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital last week after neighbours found her unconscious. “Initial MLC stated she was unconscious and intoxicated. Further action depends on autopsy,” Ashish Mishra, DCP (northeast) said. On Monday, hospital staff alerted police that she had been assaulted by a male patient in the same ward. The woman was referred to GTB Hospital, where she died Wednesday.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact reason behind her death. We will take further action after that," police said.

The incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station, who registered a case.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri in Delhi, was arrested soon after, the police statement said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Woman sexually assaulted in Delhi Hospital dies during treatment, death cause to be probed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On