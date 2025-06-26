Woman sexually assaulted in Delhi Hospital dies during treatment, death cause to be probed

Days after a woman admitted to a government hospital in northeast Delhi in an “intoxicated and unconscious state” was sexually assaulted by another patient, the victim died during treatment on Wednesday, police said. Officials familiar with the probe, however, said that prima facie, it appears that her death may not be linked to the assault. Police said a probe is on and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.(PTI)

The victim, in her 20s and lived alone in northeast Delhi, was admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital last week after neighbours found her unconscious. “Initial MLC stated she was unconscious and intoxicated. Further action depends on autopsy,” Ashish Mishra, DCP (northeast) said. On Monday, hospital staff alerted police that she had been assaulted by a male patient in the same ward. The woman was referred to GTB Hospital, where she died Wednesday.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact reason behind her death. We will take further action after that," police said.

The incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station, who registered a case.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri in Delhi, was arrested soon after, the police statement said.