UP records 1,347 new Covid cases before 55-hour long lockdown kicks in, GB Nagar records 87 fresh cases

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,347 new Covid19 positive cases taking the total number of positive infections registered in the state since the outbreak to 21,787, including 660 persons who were declared to have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and 27 deaths, reported in the same period. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 11,024 and deaths at 889, according to a release by the state health department.

Three of the four districts—Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur City and Meerut-- with the highest number of active cases in the state are in the national capital region (NCR).

While Ghaziabad has 1,341 active cases currently, Gautam Budha Nagar has 1,008 and Meerut has 442 active Covid patients as on Friday, according to the data released by the state government. Kanpur city, with 497 active cases, is the only other prominent disease hotspot in the state.

In view of the government’s decision to go for a short 55-hour long lockdown in the state beginning 10 pm on Friday night, security checks were intensified leading to arrest of six people and fines slapped on owners of 1,760 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday. So far more than 8,300 people have been held in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly defying the restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 between March 23, when the lockdown came in force in UP, and July 5, according to police data.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is Uttar Pradesh’s worst-affected district. It recorded 87 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking its infection tally to 3,260, according to the official data.

In Mathura, all temples including Bhagwat Bhavan, based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan, will remain closed for devotees on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. The decision was taken in view of the 55-hour lockdown imposed by the state government.