UP SIR hearing rules eased, no need to appear in person: What EC said

The Election Commission has eased the process for responding to a hearing notice issued under the Uttar Pradesh Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. It wasn't immediately clear if the same rules will apply for the SIR process in other states as well. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Now, if a notice for an SIR hearing is issued, the concerned voter could nominate someone else to appear on their behalf.

In a press release by the UP Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, proceedings have begun to sequentially issue notices to voters whose mapping could not be done using the 2003 SIR voter list based on the details provided in their enumeration forms.

“Hearings on the notices issued according to the prescribed procedure are being conducted by all Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers across the state,” the press note states in Hindi.

The UP CEO mentioned that, to reduce inconvenience to voters who, for some reason, cannot appear in person, an exemption is being granted in the hearing process.

“Such voters must authorise a person in writing by signing or affixing a thumb impression to appear for the hearing on their behalf, stating that the said person will represent the voter in the hearing,” the release added.

It wasn't immediately clear if the same rules would apply to the SIR process in other states as well.

Voters born before July 1, 1987, will only need to present documents related to themselves, whereas voters born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, will also need to present documents for one of their parents. Voters born after December 2, 2004, will have to present documents identifying themselves and both their parents.

The valid documents for the SIR hearing In response to the notice, the voter, either themselves or through their representative, must provide any one of the following 13 records as proof of date of birth and/or place of birth for themselves/father/mother:

Any identity card/pension payment order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Government/State Government/Public Sector Undertaking.

Any identity card/certificate/record issued in India by the Government/Local Authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/Public Sector Undertakings before 01.07.1987.

Birth certificate issued by a competent authority.

Indian Passport.

Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by a recognised Board/University.

Permanent Residence Certificate issued by a competent State Authority.

Forest Rights Certificate.

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by a competent authority.

National Register of Citizens (wherever applicable).

Family Register prepared by State/Local Authorities.

Any land/house allotment certificate issued by the government.

Aadhar (instructions issued by the Commission's letter number 23/2025-ERS/Vol II dated September 9, 2025 (Annexure II) applicable)

Extract of the voter list of Bihar SIR, as of the reference date 01.07.2025. EC order regarding action on BLOs In other orders regarding the SIR process, the Election Commission has laid down the process of disciplinary action against the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in case of "dereliction of duty, negligence, misconduct or willful non-compliance”.

The commission said in a letter to the CEOs of all states and union territories that, in such cases, the District Electoral Officer (DEO) shall suspend the concerned BLO and recommend departmental proceedings for insubordination or dereliction of duty.

The action taken will be communicated within 6 months. In cases of criminal misconduct, the DEOs have been instructed to promptly register an FIR.

The EC letter made it clear that the CEO of the concerned state will also have the power to take action in such cases, either suo motu or based on a report from a DEO. The conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings shall only be affected with the permission of the CEO.

Order on the law and order situation during West Bengal SIR In another order, this time by the West Bengal CEO, DEOs in the state have been instructed to file an FIR in case of any destruction of property, threats or attack on any official working on SIR in the state.

The letter states that if violence and destruction of public property persist, the hearings in such cases should be adjourned sine die and commence only upon the CEO's approval.