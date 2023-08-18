UP police Special Task Force arrests man with alleged Pakistan links

The Meerut unit of the Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man, Kaleem Ahmed, on Thursday for allegedly having links with Pakistani intellegence agency ISI and several terror groups. Kaleem Ahmed was arrested on Thursday for allegedly having links with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. (ANI/Twitter)

The STF said in a statement, “The accused used to send pictures of security establishments to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI (Inter Services Intelligence) and militant groups.”

Kaleem sent photographs and messages of “security-related places” in India to ISI and other terrorist organisations in Pakistan through WhatsApp, the STF said. The task force recovered two mobile phones and SIMs, which were issued on fake IDs, along with several papers in Urdu.

Kaleem was living in Mominpura, which came under the Kotwali police station area, in Shamli district and was collecting illegal weapons, for a militant organisation, for a criminal conspiracy.

Kaleem was brought to Meerut for interrogation where he revealed that he returned from Pakistan last week and was collecting weapons to supply them to different areas, ABP reported.

UP STF said that Kaleem, who had several relatives in Pakistan, used to visit the country regularly to meet them. The statement added that during one such meets, he met with one of his handlers.

As per the STF, “Kaleem had recently visited Pakistan. During interrogation, he revealed that his handlers in ISI promised to give him money if he provides them information regarding security establishments in India.”

By gather illegal weapons under the conspiracy, Kaleem and Pakistani intelligence agency were planning major incidents to disintegrate the unity, integrity, sovereignty and social harmony and damage the internal and external security of the country.

The task force had registered a case against Kaleem at the Kotwali police station under IPC sections — 420 (fraud), 121-A (waging war against the country), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The local police of the area have also launched an investigation into the matter.

