UP teen set afire by stalker dies

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:14 IST

A teenage girl who was allegedly set ablaze on Wednesday by a man from her village in Sitapur died in Lucknow’s civil hospital late on Thursday.

Additional DGP of Lucknow Zone Rajeev Krishna has ordered a probe into alleged negligence on part of police in taking action on the complaint of the family against the man, who allegedly used to stalk the girl.

The accused, who was also from the girl’s village, was arrested from his hideout on early Thursday. He was booked under charges of stalking and attempt to murder and sent to jail. Sections of POCSO Act had also been slapped on him, he added. The girl’s statement had been recorded. The inspector said the statement of the girl had been recorded by senior administrative official.

