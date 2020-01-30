UP teen who opened fire at Jamia protester is a Class 12 student, says family

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:38 IST

The gunman, who fired at a protester near Jamia Millia Islamia University after putting out several posts on Facebook, will turn 18 in April, his family has said. The family has produced a copy of his Class X certificate issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education and his Aadhaar card to back up its claim that he is a minor.

The shooter, dressed in a black jacket, had fired a shot from a country-made pistol at the protesters in the presence of scores of security personnel. The policemen took him into custody soon after.

Witnesses said he had shouted “aao aaj aazadi dilaata hoon” (come, I will give you freedom) and raised religious slogans before pulling the trigger. Opposition parties and many Jamia students linked the shooting to provocative statements made by leaders of the BJP in the run up to the February 8 elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he had ordered the police chief to take the strictest action against the culprit.

Delhi Police, who has handed the task to probe Thursday’s firing to the crime branch, has declined to confirm his age and only confirmed the suspect’s claims.

Back home in his village in Greater Noida’s Jewar, his grandfather told reporters that the family hadn’t figured out what had transpired. Or how he managed to lay his hands on a firearm.

“We do not know what made him take such a step and how he gained access to a gun. There is no licensed or any unauthorized firearm at our house,” he said.