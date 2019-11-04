UP to seek CBI probe into EPF irregularities

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:54 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government will send a proposal to the Centre for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in the power sector employees’ provident fund investment, an official said on Sunday.

“Meanwhile, the director general, economic offences wing (EOW), RP Singh has begun the investigation into the issue and the investigation will continue till the CBI takes over the matter,” additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

“We are also in contact with the enforcement directorate (ED),” Awasthi added. He said the CBI would be asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into all the investments made by the Trust since 2011-12.

Principal secretary, energy, Alok Kumar and UPPCL managing director Aparna U were also present at the press conference.

The two prime accused, the then Power Sector Employees’ Trust secretary PK Gupta and then director, finance, Sudhansu Dwivedi were held by the police on Saturday evening immediately after the UPPCL lodged a criminal case against them.

The irregularities pertains to the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power corporation employees’ provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL. The ruling BJP and the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government have engaged in a bitter war of words over the matter.

(With PTI inputs)