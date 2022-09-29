'Up to Sonia Gandhi…': Gehlot's cryptic reply to question on future as Raj CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday left the decision on his immediate political future to Congress (interim) president Sonia Gandhi, telling reporters in Delhi 'up to Sonia Gandhi if I remain as CM...' The veteran politician also confirmed his withdrawal from the party's presidential election and that he had apologised for the crisis in a state that is one of only two the party holds on its own and also votes for a new government in 14 months.

"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago (in Rajasthan) shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to (remain) the CM. I apologised to her,” Gehlot said after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

To a question on his future as Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that... Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."

Gehlot was the favourite to succeed Sonia Gandhi after next month's election. However, that was derailed after Rajasthan MLAs who profess loyalty to him rebelled against the decision to replace him with ex-deputy Sachin Pilot.

Pilot was to be the new chief minister after Gehlot won the poll. Pilot's candidature was rejected both because of Gehlot loyalists' own ambitions and because of his 2020 rebellion. Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to meet him today.

On his MLAs revolt, Gehlot said the fact that a 'traditional' one-line resolution allowing Pilot to replace him was not passed was his 'moral responsibility'.

"One-line resolution is our tradition... a situation arose that (the) resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility... despite being CM I couldn't get resolution passed... won't contest these elections in this atmosphere," he said.

Earlier Gehlot alleged a 'motivated attempt' to discredit him as a 'rebel' and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party. This was after the Congress told Gehlot he could not - as he wanted to - be both party boss and Rajasthan chief minister.

Rahul Gandhi - whose resignation as party president in 2019 triggered the leadership vacuum that has rumbled on till today - met Gehlot in Kerala and emphasised the new 'one person, one post' rule.

In a presidential race filled with multiple twists and turns, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh today threw his hat in the ring.

Singh will definitely face ex union minister Shashi Tharoor - a member of the G-23 - the group of senior leaders who have been critical of the party (specifically the Gandhis) for several months, and have called for structural reforms.

Tharoor also plans to file his nomination papers Friday. He tweeted a photo of the two of them hugging ahead of 'a friendly contest among colleagues'.

Media reports indicate a third candidate could emerge before nominations close end of day Friday - one that will have the tacit support of the Gandhi family.

