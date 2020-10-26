e-paper
UP tops in loan disbursal to street vendors under PM Svanidhi Scheme

A total of 6,22,167 applications were received under the scheme in UP out of which sanctions were given to 3,46,150 applicants while the loans were disbursed to 2,26,728 beneficiaries.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 09:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The PM Atmnirbhar Nidhi Scheme (Svanidhi Scheme) was launched on June 1 by the central government to help street vendors resume their livelihood activities that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The PM Atmnirbhar Nidhi Scheme (Svanidhi Scheme) was launched on June 1 by the central government to help street vendors resume their livelihood activities that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.(Bloomberg)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath has expressed satisfaction after the state in another first to its credit, secured the first rank in implementing one of the Centre’s most ambitious schemes – the PM Atmnirbhar Nidhi Scheme (Svanidhi Scheme), said a government statement.

Uttar Pradesh has ranked first in all the categories – applications, sanctions and disbursements. The scheme was launched on June 1 by the central government to help the street vendors resume their livelihood activities that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official statistics of UP, loans under Svanidhi scheme would be disbursed to 2.51 beneficiaries by October 27, 2020 when the Prime Minister will address the street vendors of the state.

The scheme aims at facilitating working capital loan up to Rs. 10,000 at a subsidised rate of interest, incentivising regular repayment of the loan and to reward digital transactions. The scheme aims at providing benefits to street vendors or hawkers in urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

As many as 6,22,167 applications were received under the scheme in UP, the most in the country, out of which sanctions were given to 3,46,150 applicants while the loans were disbursed to 2,26,728 beneficiaries. Seven cities of UP also find place in the list of top 10 cities of the country with latest additions of Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

Varanasi, Lucknow and Aligarh are the top three cities in the list while other cities of the state include Allahabad (4th), Gorakhpur (7th), Ghaziabad (9th) and Kanpur (10th). Other Indian cities in the list are Indore (5th), Bhopal (6th) and Hyderabad (8th).

As far as the entire list of states is concerned, MP is in the second slot with loan disbursements to over 1.25 lakh beneficiaries followed by Telangana (53,777), Gujarat (18,747), Andhra Pradesh (15,992), Maharashtra (13,021), Chhattisgarh (8,993), Tamil Nadu (8,389), Jharkhand (6,413) and Rajasthan (5,533).

