Home / India News / UP gets most applications under PM’s street vendors’ scheme: Adityanath

Adityanath also asked UP's chief secretary to regularly monitor the progress of the scheme under which street vendors can get working capital up to Rs 10,000 at a subsidised rate of interest.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times,Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said 2.83 lakh applications had already been approved and loan disbursed to 99,000 beneficiaries.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said 2.83 lakh applications had already been approved and loan disbursed to 99,000 beneficiaries.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath on Monday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to cover the maximum number of beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) by implementing it in a mission mode.

He also asked the chief secretary to regularly monitor the progress of the scheme under which street vendors can get working capital up to Rs 10,000 at a subsidised rate of interest.

At a video conference with DMs and other officials here, he said 5.57 lakh applications had been received so far, which was the highest number in the country.

He said 2.83 lakh applications had already been approved and loan disbursed to 99,000 beneficiaries.

“Ensure to get more than five lakh applications and distribute loans to at least three lakh beneficiaries within the next one week,” he directed the officials. He said the PM would hold a dialogue with the beneficiaries in all the cities and towns on October 27 and asked officials to make arrangements accordingly.

The CM also asked officials to saturate all villages with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana by November 1 by distributing golden cards to all the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat and the CM Jan Arogya schemes.

Reviewing the paddy purchase progress, he said all arrangements should be made at the purchase centres to save farmers from any inconvenience. He asked officials to increase the number of centres according to requirements and see to it farmers did not have to sell their produce below the MSP under any condition.

