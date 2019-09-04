UP villagers thrash 9 labourers over suspicion of child-lifting, 5 arrested

india

A group of people here allegedly thrashed as many as nine labourers over suspicion of child-lifting.

“The labourers were heading home in a pickup truck after their work and were drunk when villagers thrashed them suspecting they were lifting a child. We have arrested five villagers so far, further actions are underway,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Khyati Garg on Tuesday.

According to the police, the labourers had stopped near a liquor shop in the area where they entered into an argument with a drunk person.

“The argument escalated and turned into a fight. The labourers then tried to take the man along with them in their pickup truck. However, it raised suspicion among the villagers that they were trying to abduct a child,” Garg said.

The rumour quickly spread and a group of villagers gathered and thrashed the nine labourers.

“The labourers were taken to CHC Hospital in the area for treatment. Three of them, who sustained serious injuries, have been referred to another facility for further treatment,” she added.

