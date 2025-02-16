UP woman accuses in-laws of injecting her with HIV-infected syringe over dowry

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur contracted HIV allegedly because her in-laws injected her with an HIV-infected syringe as she did not meet their dowry demands. In their complaint, Sonal's parents also accused her in-laws of giving her ‘random medicines’ (Representative Image)

Sharing details with news agency PTI, Station House Officer (SHO) Rojant Tyagi said the woman's father told police his daughter got married to Abhishek of Uttarakhand's Haridwar on February 15, 2023.

“The father told us he gave cash, jewellery, and a car dowry beyond the means, but the daughter's in-laws were dissatisfied and demanded a bigger car and an additional ₹25 lakh,” SHO Tyagi said citing the man's complaint.

“When the demand was not met, Abhishek's family allegedly harassed Sonal mentally and physically before throwing her out of the house,” the officer added.

In their complaint, Sonal's parents also accused her in-laws of giving her ‘random medicines,’ and administering the HIV-infected syringe.

“We took her to a hospital after her health deteriorated. There, it was found she was HIV positive,” the complaint quoted Sonal's parents as saying.

A case has now been registered against four people, including Sonal's husband Abhishek and her brother-in-law, under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indan Penal Code, and under provisions of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

As per SHO Tyagi, the case was registered on February 11 following an order from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court on the previous day.

On being asked if the injection was administered, the officer said these were allegations and the facts would be established during the investigation.