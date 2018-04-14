UP woman commits suicide after cops fail to file sexual harassment complaint

A woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after allegedly being sexually harassed by two men at Raipur village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, a Dalit who worked as a labourer in a brick kiln, was allegedly sexually harassed and her complaint was not filed by the police when she had gone with her husband to Phugana police station, they said.

Police sub inspector Subhash Chand has been suspended in connection with the incident, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she has alleged sexual harassment by two men, police said.

Two cases, one abatement of suicide and one sexual harassment, were registered against two persons who were arrested in this connection, police said.