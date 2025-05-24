UP woman 'spots' doctor husband in adult videos, he blames AI and in-laws

A government doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district has been booked after his wife accused him of creating and uploading obscene videos online while posing as a transgender person, police said on Wednesday. The doctor claimed the videos were digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence.(Pixabay/Representative)

The complaint, filed by the doctor’s wife, alleges that he filmed the videos while dressed as a woman and posted them on adult websites under a fake transgender identity, according to a PTI news agency report.

The doctor has been identified as Varunesh Dubey, according to an NDTV report.

While several images claiming to be showing the doctor posing in woman's dress have surfaced on social media, HT could not independently verify those.

How doctor's wife identified him in videos

According to the FIR registered at Khalilabad Kotwali police station on May 18, the doctor allegedly used his official residence at a community health centre as a studio to record the content.

Authorities have reportedly since sealed the premises.

The complainant said she recognised her husband's face, voice, and the interiors of their home—including specific decor she had arranged—in several of the videos circulating online.

In response to the allegations, the doctor has denied any wrongdoing. He claimed the videos were digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence and blamed his brother-in-law, a software engineer, for allegedly fabricating the content to tarnish his image.

Both husband, wife allege assault

The case escalated on May 18, when the doctor allegedly assaulted his wife and her relatives at their Gorakhpur home. A counter-complaint was later filed by the doctor, accusing his wife and her family of attacking him.

Chief medical officer Ramanuj Kannaujia said a departmental probe is underway.

“A three-member committee has been formed and directed to submit a report within a week. No suspension orders have been issued so far,” PTI quoted Kannaujia.

Sant Kabir Nagar Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar Singh, confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

“We have received a complaint regarding a doctor involved in making and distributing obscene content. His government residence has been sealed. The matter is under investigation,” he said.

Police said the doctor has been married for seven years and the couple has a five-and-a-half-year-old son. The relationship has reportedly been strained for some time.

Further action will depend on the outcomes of both the police inquiry and the internal departmental review.