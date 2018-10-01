UP woman, uncle tied to tree, beaten up over suspicion of illicit relations; 4 arrested

Police arrested four of nine people who allegedly beat up a woman and her uncle after tying them with a tree on suspicion of illicit relations in the Nawabganj police station area here on Sunday.

The incident took place at Sattijor village on September 25 and a video of the incident was widely shared on the social media.

Police registered a case against Usman and eight others on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s husband Shahabuddin on Saturday.

In his complaint, Shahabuddin, resident of Sattijor village, said his uncle Rizwan was sleeping in front of the house and his mobile phone was being charged in a room.

As he entered the room to take his mobile phone, one Usman and Maqbool locked the room from outside.

After gathering others, they beat up his uncle Rizwan and his (Shahabuddin’s) wife after tying them with a tree and alleging illicit relations. Shahabuddin was in Mumbai when the incident took place.

On being informed about the incident, he came back to the village on Saturday and lodged a case with the police.

Additional superintendent of police Ajay Pratap said a case was registered in connection with the matter on the basis of Shahabuddin’s complaint. He said four out of the nine were arrested and a search was on for the other accused.

