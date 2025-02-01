Yogi Adityanath to visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj today, Friday, marking his first visit since the stampede during the Maha Kumbh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the media on the Maha Kumbh Stampede incident, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The chief minister will also visit Satua Baba Ashram in Sector-21 and Bharat Seva Shram Camp in Sector-5. He will also meet representatives of the Heads of Mission from various countries at the Mela Circuit House.

A 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, their spouses, and diplomats from 77 countries, is also visiting the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today.

Earlier in the week, during Mauni Amavasya, a stampede at the Mahakumbh mela claimed at least 30 lives.

A three-member judicial commission, set up to investigate the incident, visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. The tragedy left 30 people dead and 90 others injured. The commission will examine the causes and circumstances of the stampede and submit its report within a month.

The hospital had admitted many of the victims after the stampede, which took place early Wednesday morning at the Sangam.

Eyewitness recalled that one of the main causes of the tragedy was the sudden surge of pilgrims at the Sangam, all eager to take the holy dip at 3 am, the start of the auspicious hour.

According to an official notification, the commission will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future. The investigation report is to be submitted within a month.

Meanwhile, over 5.42 million devotees took a dip on Saturday at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati during the ongoing Mahakumbh. This included over 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million pilgrims.

Since the event began, more than 314.6 million devotees have taken a dip in the sacred waters.

The Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will continue until February 26. The remaining key ‘snan’ dates are February 3 (Basant Panchami—Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

