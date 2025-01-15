Menu Explore
Arvind Kejriwal reacts to ‘threat’ from pro-Khalistan elements: 'Upar wala…'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 01:32 PM IST

Intelligence agencies flagged that the AAP chief could face an attack ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Admi Party on Wednesday responded to the potential threat he faces from pro-Khalistan elements, stating that he would leave it up to the God, news agency ANI reported.

Arvind Kejriwal responds to threat(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Arvind Kejriwal responds to threat(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Arvind Kejriwal, on his way to file his nomination for the Delhi assembly election, said, “Upar wala bachayega (God will save)” after intelligence agencies flagged that the AAP chief could face an attack ahead of the polls.

He added, "Jako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koye (those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). God is with me. One lives as long as their lifeline. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls them."

Also Read: Union home ministry gives go ahead to ED to prosecute Kejriwal

AAP's national convener filed his nomination for the New Delhi constituency at the district magistrate's office after visiting a Hanuman and Valmiki temple in the morning with his wife Sunita.

"I have nothing to say about those who think that they can buy Delhiites with a pair of shoes," Kejriwal said after visiting the Valmiki temple, referring to his earlier allegations that some political parties had been distributing goods in exchange for votes in the national capital.

Liquor policy case developments

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the union home ministry also authorised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal and fellow AAP leader Manish Sisodia over the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The decision comes after the two leaders were granted bail last year in connection to cases related to the excise policy scam.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi takes ‘Paris Wali Dilli’ jibe at Arvind Kejriwal| Video

Kejriwal responded to the sanctions, alleging that it was a ploy before the assembly elections saying, “Woh uss tarah see chunav lad rahe hain, hum is tarah see chunav lad rahe hain" (this is how they fight elections, I will fight elections my way).

