Upcoming Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be unveiled on December 20

Bajaj Chetak experienced a significant surge in sales over the past year, quickly establishing itself as one of the top three players in the e-scooter market. In response to this success, Bajaj Auto is preparing to unveil the next generation of the Chetak as soon as this month. The company has sent out a media invitation for the launch event, promoting the new Chetak as “The Best Chetak Yet,” scheduled for December 20, 2024. The new-gen Bajaj Chetak will come with several improvements with bigger storage space likely to be a big change

What to expect from the New Bajaj Chetak?

Since its debut in 2020, the Bajaj Chetak has maintained a consistent visual design, although the company made significant enhancements to its features earlier this year, including a new display, increased connectivity options, and upgraded hardware. The upcoming generation is anticipated to build upon these improvements while further enhancing its practicality.

The existing Chetak provides approximately 21 liters of under-seat storage, which ranks among the lowest in its category. Although specific details are limited, the upcoming generation of the Bajaj Chetak is anticipated to feature a newly designed chassis that will enhance performance and likely increase under-seat storage capacity. The manufacturer is expected to relocate the battery beneath the floorboard, akin to the designs of the Ather Rizta and TVS iQube.

(Read more: 2024 Bajaj Chetak first ride review: Better equipped but is it competition-ready?)

Bajaj Chetak: Anticipated enhancements

This change should facilitate a restructured battery pack, potentially delivering a greater range while maintaining a similar capacity to the current models. The present Bajaj Chetak offers a range of 123 km to 137 km, depending on the variant chosen.

The Bajaj Chetak has gained popularity among consumers due to its straightforward design and appealing aesthetics. The e-scooter has aged gracefully and continues to appear modern and lively, even with the introduction of newer competitors in recent years. The pricing for the next-generation Bajaj Chetak is expected to see a slight increase compared to the current model, which is currently priced between ₹96,000 and ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).