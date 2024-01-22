Upcoming budget session may be smooth but combative

The upcoming budget session of Parliament—the last one before the Lok Sabha polls—is likely to be contentious as the opposition is intent on participating in discussions to corner the government before the elections. Lawmakers in Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on April 6, 2023. (PTI)

The previous session was acrimonious as it saw an unprecedented 146 lawmakers being suspended from both Houses. The session also witnessed a serious lapse in the security of the heavily fortified building, with two intruders jumping into the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters. The winter session, which approved at least six important bills, mostly in the absence of the opposition, ended on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

This time, opposition leaders indicated that they want to participate in the two debates—the motion of thanks on the President’s speech on January 31 and the discussion on the interim budget, the top two agenda of the session that is unlikely to have discussion on a non-financial bill.

“We want to debate in the House and utilize the two opportunities to corner the government ahead of the election,” a non-Congress floor leader from the opposition bloc said.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to build on the Ram Temple narrative, the opposition “can’t afford to resort to only protests as it is important to make our points in the House,” the leader said, seeking anonymity.

In the last session, too, the opposition engaged in debates in the first week. But after the security lapse on December 13, when two men jumped from the visitors’ gallery and sprayed yellow smoke in the Lok Sabha, the opposition resorted to protests to demand home minister Amit Shah’s statement.

The lapse, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to as a serious issue, overshadowed the legislative process. During the customary exchange of greetings with floor leaders at the end of the session -- with most Opposition leaders missing -- Modi said all possible steps should be taken to ensure a foolproof security system.

Modi also told lawmakers that the issue was “selectively” raised by the opposition, referring to an incident that took place in the Karnataka assembly in July, when a man sat through part of the proceedings for about an hour, according to a person aware of the details who declined to be named.

Both the Houses were adjourned sine die on Thursday after the passage of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita that will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita that replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Saksha (Second) Bill that replaces the Evidence Act, 1872, were passed with no participation from the opposition.

Congress wants debates to take place in the House, a party leader said. “There are important issues to be raised in the House. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is highlighting the social, economic and political justice,” the leader said, blaming the government for the disruptions. “We have to counter the government on these issues.”

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Parliament, which will be her first such address after she was elected as the 15th President in July, 2022. Murmu’s speech will also be her last in the current Lok Sabha that expires in June.

An opposition leader claimed that Murmu’s speech, which is approved by the Union cabinet, might be used by the government to highlight the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our best option lies in participating in the debate on the speech and counter the government narrative,” said a Rajya Sabha leader of a non-Congress party.

The interim budget will be placed in the Lok Sabha on February 1. The budget session will be held from January 31 to February 9.