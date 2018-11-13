Updates: Leaders, public pay homage to Ananth Kumar

A state funeral with 21-gun salute and guard of honour will be accorded on Tuesday to the mortal remains of Union minister for parliamentary affairs Ananth Kumar, who died on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to multiple organ failure. The state funeral will be held at a crematorium in the city’s southwest suburb in accordance with Hindu rites.

The veteran BJP lawmaker died at Shankara Cancer Hospital due to multi-organ failure, three weeks after he was admitted on return from the US on October 21.

Prime minister Narendra Modi flew into the city on Monday night from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and paid last respects to Kumar at his residence in the city’s southern suburb by laying a wreath on the tricolour-draped glass casket in which his body lay in waiting for public homage.

On Monday, the Karnataka government declared a three-day mourning across the state and one-day public holiday for Monday as a mark of respect to Kumar.

10:34 am IST BJP leaders pay last respects to Ananth Kumar Several BJP leaders including Union Minister Sadananada Gowda, R Ashoka, K S Eshwarappa, Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, and hundreds of party workers paid their last respects to the departed leader at the party office. State party president B S Yeddyurappa and party’s general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao were present at the state BJP office.





10 am IST Ananth Kumar’s mortal remains will be taken to the National College grounds by 11 a.m Ananth Kumar’s mortal remains will be taken to the National College grounds at Basavangudi in the city’s southern suburb by 11 a.m





9:45 am IST Leaders, supporters bid final goodbye to Ananth Kumar A stream of leaders and supporters paid their last respects to Ananth Kumar.



