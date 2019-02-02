Upendra Kushwaha injured in lathi charge, Opposition calls for Bihar bandh

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha was injured in a lathi-charge by the police in Patna Saturday afternoon.

After being hit on his head and right hand, he was rushed to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) where he is convalescing. Party workers said Kushwaha had fainted for a while after being hit by the police lathis.

At least 7-8 party workers were also injured in the attack.

The incident has provoked an outcry in the Grand Alliance (GA), of which RLSP is an important ally.

The alliance has called for Bihar bandh on February 4.

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Patna’s famous Dak Bungalow square from where the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leaders and workers were trying to move towards Raj Bhawan as part of their Jan Akrosh march to protest the deteriorating educational scenario in the state.

