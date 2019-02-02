 Upendra Kushwaha injured in lathi charge, Opposition calls for Bihar bandh
Upendra Kushwaha injured in lathi charge, Opposition calls for Bihar bandh

After being hit on his head and right hand, he was rushed to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) where he is convalescing. Party workers said Kushwaha had fainted for a while after being hit by the police lathis.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2019 00:03 IST
Anil Kumar
Anil Kumar
Patna
Patna Bihar-Feb.2,2019-Patna policemen are doing lathi charge on Rashtriya Lok Samata Party national president Upendra Kushwaha and party workers during their Raj Bhawan march for improvement education system at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna Bihar India on Saturday Feb 02,2019.(Photo santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha was injured in a lathi-charge by the police in Patna Saturday afternoon.

At least 7-8 party workers were also injured in the attack.

At least 7-8 party workers were also injured in the attack.

The incident has provoked an outcry in the Grand Alliance (GA), of which RLSP is an important ally.

The alliance has called for Bihar bandh on February 4.

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Patna’s famous Dak Bungalow square from where the Rashtriya Lok Samata  Party leaders and workers were trying to move towards Raj Bhawan as part of their Jan Akrosh march to protest the deteriorating educational scenario in the state.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 23:38 IST

