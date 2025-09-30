Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
UPS vs NPS: What changes for govt staff and what to decide before Sept 30 deadline

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 06:10 am IST

The last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is September 30, 2025.

September 30, 2025 is the last date for central government employees to switch to National Pension Scheme (NPS) from Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Photo for representation(HT Archive/iStock)
Photo for representation(HT Archive/iStock)

The employees eligible under UPS can switch to NPS once. They do not have the option to move back to UPS, according the order issued by Department of Financial Services.

Here is all you need to know about the changes in the new pension system:

When can the employees move NPS?

The employees can switch to NPS at least one year before superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement. The last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is September 30, 2025.

Can employees facing disciplinary action move to NPS?

The switch facility will not be allowed in case of removal, dismissal or compulsory retirement as a penalty or for cases where disciplinary proceedings are ongoing or contemplated, according to the notice.

Is there a default scheme for those who miss the deadline?

Those who do not opt for the switch within the stipulated time will continue under UPS by default. Employees who choose to remain in NPS cannot opt for UPS after 30th September 2025.

Can the employees switch back to UPS?

The employees still have the option to switch to NPS from UPS at a later date. This initiative aims to provide informed choice to Central Government employees in planning their post-retirement financial security.

