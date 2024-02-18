UP's Yogi Adityanath is second most popular CM in latest survey. First is…

Odisha's Naveen Patnaik is the most popular chief minister of the country, according to a survey recently conducted by India Today. The survey was designed to measure the popularity and approval ratings of the chief ministers of the country. According to the 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Naveen Patnaik had a popularity rating of 52.7 per cent. Clinching the second position was Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a 51.3 per cent popularity rating. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(HT File)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma garnered a 48.6 per cent rating, while the fourth position was occupied by Gujarat's chief minister Bhupendra Patel, with a 42.6 per cent rating. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha achieved an admirable popularity rating of 41.4 per cent, earning him the fifth position.

Following the survey results, the people of Tripura praised chief minister Mnaik Saha for his dedication, simplicity and the development achieved by the state under his leadership. A local shopkeeper in Tripura lauded the chief minister. He said, “CM Saha is very honest, and always works at the grassroots level. He is always there to solve any type of problem," news agency ANI quoted the shopkeeper as saying.

Deepak Debnath a shop owner in Kashipur expressed happiness on the state's progress under CM Saha, "We are in very good condition under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha. Under his guidance, each and every person in Tripura is gradually developing," Deepak Debnath said.

Manik Saha, a dentist-turned-politician affiliated with the BJP, was sworn in as chief minister for a second consecutive term in March 2023. Manik Saha, a dental surgeon who joined the BJP in 2016 after leaving the Congress, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

Naveen Patnaik, one of the members of the Biju Janata Dal, has been serving as the chief minister of Odisha for over 22 years.

Yogi Adityanath is the 22nd chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath made history by securing a second consecutive win.

(With inputs from ANI)