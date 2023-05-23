Home / India News / UPSC CSE 2022: Mayur Hazarika only male in top 5. Himanta Sarma reacts. Who is this Assam doctor?

UPSC CSE 2022: Mayur Hazarika only male in top 5. Himanta Sarma reacts. Who is this Assam doctor?

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 23, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured all-India rank 5, while for the second consecutive year, women have topped civil services exam 2022, securing the top 4 ranks.

Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured the all-India rank 5, while for the second consecutive year, women have topped the civil services examination 2022 securing four out of the first five ranks in the results announced on Tuesday. Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N secured the second and third ranks, respectively in the coveted examination.

As many as 933 candidates qualified the civil services examination, it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Also Read: Meet the top rank holders of UPSC Civil Services exam

Congratulating Mayur Hazarika for his outstanding performance, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted, “By securing 5th All India Rank you have made us all so very proud. Your achievement is sterling and will inspire our youth to aspire for the best. Well done, and my blessings.”

Who is Mayur Hazarika?

1. Hailing from Assam's Tezpur, Hazarika was a rank holder in high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and higher secondary (HS) examinations.

2. Hazarika is a doctor by profession and is engaged with the national health mission in Assam.

3. He completed his MBBS from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

4. Hazarika had completed his higer secondary studies from Ramanujan junior college in Nagaon district.

5. “I did not expect to get such a good rank. I am satisfied with the result now,” Hazarika said. Hazarika said his first preference is the Indian Foreign Services.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

