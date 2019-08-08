Urgent need to fill vacant teaching posts: Nishank

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:56 IST

HT Correspondent

New Delhi

With an over 5 lakh teaching positions vacant in higher education institutions across the country, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday that there is a need to fill the vacant posts in all educational institutions immediately.

He stressed that all states need to think seriously on this issue. Nishank was chairing a meeting of secretaries of higher and technical education of states & UTs to discuss the draft New Education Policy (NEP) in Delhi.

Nishank said that states have a very important role in the new education policy. He called upon all the states that there should be more brainstorming before framing the new education policy. He added that the education policy is for the whole country and everyone’s participation in the country’s policy should be ensured.

Nishank said that higher education today needs to be more employable, research oriented, innovative, technology-oriented and accountable, so that the youth can get the right direction. The minister further said that our education system also has an important responsibility to establish the country as a global power by meeting international standards. ENDs

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 23:56 IST