US climate envoy John Kerry may visit India in September

John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate is likely to visit India next month to further India-US partnership on Clean Energy ahead of UN Climate Change negotiations (COP 26) in November. The partnership will mobilize finance and speed clean energy deployment during this decade.

Union environment minister, Bhupendra Yadav had a telecon with Kerry on Tuesday to discuss the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

“Both sides agreed that India and the USA, will engage for a constructive engagement under the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.” The Environment Minister stated that these platforms provide greater opportunities for working together for climate actions and emphasized that India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy,” a statement from MoEFCC said.

Kerry told Yadav that Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership to enhance actions to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the current decade will help meet the goals under the Paris Agreement. “Had a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Mr @JohnKerry and discussed at length how the largest and oldest democracies can set examples for other countries on Climate Action,” tweeted Yadav on Tuesday.