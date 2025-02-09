Punjab government launches WhatsApp helpline for NRIs to report grievances

The Punjab government on Sunday launched a WhatsApp helpline number – 90-56-009-884 – to assist Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in distress. The WhatsApp helpline number is 90-56-009-884.(HT_PRINT)

The initiative comes after 104 Indian migrants were deported from the United States and it aims to provide NRIs with a quick and accessible channel to report issues and seek support.

According to the official statement, all the concerns and complaints logged on this helpline number will be directed to the relevant government departments as well as the NRI wing of the Punjab Police, which is led by the additional director general of police.

Along with this, NRIs seeking further assistance can visit the official nri.punjab.gov.in for more details on the services available to them.

Administrative reforms and NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said his department is facilitating the countersigning and attestation of various documents.

The government will help Punjabis living abroad procure key papers such as birth, medical, driving, and education certificates, and police clearance.

US deportation of migrants: Indian migrants were handcuffed and chained

The helpline number comes after over 100 Indians, found to be living illegally in the United States, were deported to India.

There has been an uproar over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military aircraft.

The US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on February 5.

India says concerns registered

India on Friday said it has registered concerns with the US over the deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this kind of treatment could have been avoided.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana governments have launched a crackdown on scrupulous travel agents who help these migrants reach countries like the US and European nations via 'Dunki' (illegal) routes.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government will introduce a law aimed at controlling illegal immigration strictly. The proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session, he further said.

On the other hand, the police in Punjab and Haryana have registered cases against some travel agents on charges of duping the illegal Indian immigrants who were deported by the US two days ago.