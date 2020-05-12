e-paper
US health body pledges $3 million to India to help fight Covid-19

US health body pledges $3 million to India to help fight Covid-19

The assistance is being provided to boost India’s fight against coronavirus containment efforts

May 12, 2020
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India is being given financial assistance to upgrade its health infrastructure along with other measures to fight Covid-19
India is being given financial assistance to upgrade its health infrastructure along with other measures to fight Covid-19
         

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed $3.6 million to help in the fight against Covid-19 epidemic, reports ANI. The agency quoted the US Embassy to say that the assistance was being offered for prevention, preparedness and response activities undertaken as country’s coronavirus containment efforts.

On 30th April, the United States had announced to hand over aid worth $3 million to the PAHAL project (Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity) to help India fund its fight against the contagion.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has given $5.9 million to India so far to fight the outbreak, care for the affected, containment efforts including public health messaging, case detection and surveillance.

The US government on April 16 had pledged to provide $3 million in aid to India through the USAID for the PAHAL project.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The US government, through USAID and department of health and human services agencies, including the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, has provided more than $1.4 billion in health assistance and nearly $2.8 billion in total assistance over the past 20 years.

In addition to assistance from the US, France has pledged a financial aid of up to 200 million euros to support vulnerable sections of society in India during the Covid-19 outbreak. The aid to be extended through the French Development Agency to boost social welfare systems and to protect vulnerable populations in India, French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain had said last week.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

World Bank, too, has approved $1 billion under India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help New Delhi prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness.

