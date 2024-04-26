 US imposes sanctions on 3 Indian firms for ‘illicit trade’ with Iran | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
US imposes sanctions on 3 Indian firms for ‘illicit trade’ with Iran

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 05:44 PM IST

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Indian companies for facilitating “illicit trade”.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Indian companies, including some other companies from across the world, for facilitating “illicit trade” and “unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) transfer” on behalf of the Iranian military. The sanctions come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran in the past few weeks.

US imposes sanctions on 3 Indian firms for ‘illicit trade’ with Iran(REUTERS)

The US Department of Treasury, in an official statement, said, “These companies, individuals and vessels have played a central role in facilitating and financing the clandestine sale of Iranian UAVs to Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Also read: US warns of sanctions risk as Pakistan inks deals with Iran

Which Indian companies have been sanctioned?

The US has imposed sanctions on three Indian companies - Zen Shipping, Port India Private Limited, and Sea Art Ship Management (OPC) Private Limited - for supporting ‘Sahara Thunder’, a company that relies on a vast shipping network involved in the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) to multiple jurisdictions including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and Venezuela.

“Sahara Thunder has entered into time-charter contracts with India-based Zen Shipping and Port India Private Limited for the Cook Islands-flagged vessel CHEM (IMO 9240914), which is managed and operated by UAE-based Safe Seas Ship Management FZE…It has used the CHEM to conduct multiple shipments of commodities since 2022. Iran-based Arsang Safe Trading Co. has provided ship management services in support of several Sahara Thunder-related shipments, including those by the CHEM,” the US Department said.

According to the US Department, Iran-based Asia Marine Crown Agency has served as the port agent in Bandar Abbas, Iran, supporting several Sahara Thunder shipments.

“India-based Sea Art Ship Management (OPC) Private Limited and UAE-based company Trans Gulf Agency LLC have worked together to provide ship management services in support of Sahara Thunder. The UAE and Iran-based Coral Trading EST. have purchased Iranian commodities from Sahara Thunder,” it said.

Hitting out at Iran, the US said that its ministry of defence “continues to destabilise the region and world with its support to Russia’s war in Ukraine, unprecedented attack on Israel, and proliferation of UAVs and other dangerous military hardware to terrorist proxies.”

US' warning of sanctions on Iran

Earlier this month, the US had warned that it would impose new sanctions on Iran following its unprecedented attack on Israel. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the new sanctions could focus on reducing the country's capacity to export oil, assuring it would come within days.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / India News / US imposes sanctions on 3 Indian firms for ‘illicit trade’ with Iran
