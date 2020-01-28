e-paper
US looking forward to working with India on security

Washington wished New Delhi for a decade “full of achievements” as India recently completed 70 years as a Republic.

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:17 IST
Washington
The United States has said that it is looking forward to working together with India on a wide range of issues including security.
The United States has said that it is looking forward to working together with India on a wide range of issues including security.

As India recently completed 70 years as a Republic, Washington wished New Delhi for a decade “full of achievements”.

“We join PM @narendramodi in wishing for a new decade full of achievements for #India & look forward to partnering with India to make these goals a reality. Looking forward to working together on issues ranging from water and space to, trade, energy, and security,” tweeted State_SCA, US State Department’s bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on Monday.

The SCA had retweeted US ambassador to India Ken Juster’s tweet on Republic Day.

“Great to see #USIndiaDefense cooperation on display during #RepublicDayIndia! #Chinook #Apache,” tweeted Juster on January 26.

India’s newly acquired Chinook helicopters and Apache attack choppers were on at the display for the first time during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Sunday.

