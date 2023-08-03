Home / India News / US woman raped in Kerala, 2 held: Cops

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2023 12:11 AM IST

A 44-year-old US national was allegedly gang raped in Kerala's Kollam district; two men have been arrested in connection with the crime.

A 44-year-old US national was allegedly gang raped in Kerala's Kollam district earlier this week, police on Wednesday said, adding that two men were arrested in connection with the crime.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Monday but came to light after the survivor, from California, who arrived in India on July 22 and was scheduled to leave on August 5, filed a complaint with Karunagappally police on Tuesday.
The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Monday but came to light after the survivor, from California, who arrived in India on July 22 and was scheduled to leave on August 5, filed a complaint with Karunagappally police on Tuesday. (File photo)

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Monday but came to light after the survivor, from California, who arrived in India on July 22 and was scheduled to leave on August 5, filed a complaint with Karunagappally police on Tuesday.

According to Karunagappally assistant commissioner of police (ACP) VS Pradeep Kumar, the woman, in her complaint, said she was sitting by the beach near Mata Amritanandamayi Math where she was staying, when the accused approached and befriended her by offering her alcohol.

She took a drink and fell unconscious.

“The woman said the accused took her to an abandoned building where they took turns to rape her,” Kumar said.

Circle inspector (CI) Gopakumar said the accused initially offered to share a cigarette with the woman but she declined. “But later, when offered alcohol, the three of them drank by the beach itself. In an intoxicated state, the woman was taken on a two-wheeler to an abandoned building where she was gang raped. She sustained injuries during the assault,” he said.

“The two men have been arrested and booked for gangrape,” he added.

The accused were identified as Jayan (38) and Nikhil (28), residents of Cheriyazheekal near Karunagapally.

The ACP said the accused are already facing cases under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) in another case.

The woman underwent a medical examination and her statement before the magistrate was recorded, the ACP said.

Thursday, August 03, 2023
