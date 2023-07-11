US navy ship docked for repair in Tamil Nadu

A Military Sealift Command’s rescue and salvage ship from the United States (US) has docked near Chennai for repair work on July 9, the US Consulate in Chennai said in a statement on Monday, adding that the development is set to strengthen the Indo-US strategic partnership and maritime security. Executive Vice President and Head- Defence IC, L&T, Arun Ramchandani, US Consul General Judith Ravin, The Commanding Officer of the USNS Salvor, Captain Andrew MacLeod (L) and others stand on the USNS Salvor which has been docked at Larsen and Toubro Shipyard at Kattupalli Port for voyage repairs, in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)

The US Navy Ship (USNS) Salvor arrived at Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shipyard, in Kattupalli near Chennai, making it the first to conduct a mid-voyage repair under the five-year Master Ship Repair agreement (MSRA) between the US Navy and private shipping contractor, L&T.

During a celebratory event held on Monday, the US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin, said that the announcements made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the US had set a marker and highlighted incredible potential which includes this agreement, signed in June.

“This Master Ship Repair agreement is yet another milestone in our ever-expanding US-India partnership,” said Ravin. “This historic agreement is a direct outcome of the 2022 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and demonstrates US commitment to utilise repair facilities on a regular basis at the L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli. This agreement will serve to strengthen our two nations’ strategic partnership and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The agreement allows to pre-approve shipyards to repair US Naval vessels after a rigorous vetting process. “The MSRA will fast-track US government contracting processes for repair work and advances the Indian government’s indigenous production and logistics goals,” Ravin said. “With MSRA certification, the L&T Kattupalli shipyard may bid on US Navy and Military Sealift Command ship repair contracts throughout the 7th Fleet area of responsibility.”

Earlier USNS named Charles Drew and Matthew Perry had stopped at L&T shipyard, in Kattupall for voyage repairs, but the USNS Salvor is the first after the MSRA agreement was signed. In 2022, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed their intent to conduct maintenance in India during the US -India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Ravin said. “The Master Ship Repair Agreement is a concrete deliverable of those initial visits to help our peoples and advance the bilateral relationship,” she added.

US Embassy New Delhi’s Office of Defense Cooperation chief Captain Michael L. Farmer commended L&T on their accomplishment in finalising the agreement, and their induction of the vessel into mid-voyage repair activities.

