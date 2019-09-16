e-paper
Trump to attend ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston: All there is to know

US President Donald Trump will attend and most likely also address PM Modi’s mega diaspora outreach in Houston on 22nd September. The announcement was confirmed in a statement by the White House Press Secretary.

US President Donald Trump will attend and most likely also address PM Modi’s mega diaspora outreach in Houston on 22nd September. The announcement was confirmed in a statement by the White House Press Secretary. PM Modi tweeted that the US President’s decision to attend the event highlights the strength of the India-US relationship and also recognizes the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. The rally also gains bilateral significance as it is for the first time in recent history that the leaders of India and the USA would be addressing a joint rally.

