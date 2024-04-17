US reacts to PM Modi's 'ghar mein ghus kar....' statement on terrorism

The United States reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh's recent statements where the two leaders claimed that India won't hesitate to kill terrorists in their homes. The Joe Biden administration said that while the US has encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue, it would not get involved in the matter. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.(Youtube)

When questioned about Modi's “ghar mai ghus ke maarenge” statement on terrorism, US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller, while addressing a press briefing, said, “As I have said before, the United States is not going to get into the middle of this. But we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue.”

He was responding to a question on alleged operations by India in other countries to eliminate terrorists.

When asked if Modi and Singh’s comments can be seen as “confessions” on the alleged “assassination of (Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh) Nijjar in Canada, (designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh) Pannun's murder-for-hire plot in New York, and killings in Pakistan”, Miller said the US will not get involved in the matter.

The state department spokesperson was also questioned on why the US has not imposed any sanctions on India over the alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Miller replied, “I am never going to preview any sanctions actions, which is not to say that there are any coming. But when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it's something that we don't discuss openly.”

Earlier this month, Rajnath Singh issued a strong statement on India's approach to counter terrorism across the borders saying that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given. Singh further said that if these terrorists run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them.

Echoing Rajnath Singh's words at an election rally in Uttarakhand recently, Modi said, “Whenever we have had a weak government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage. Under this strong government, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai (our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf).”

(With inputs from PTI)