US, Russia, China among over 80 nations to sign New Delhi AI declaration as India calls for ‘AI for All’

The AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded on Friday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations. The New Delhi Declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations.

The Delhi declaration called for an emphasis on national sovereignty, making AI accessible and strengthening international cooperation to ensure that the benefits of Artificial Intelligence must be equitably shared, a government statement said on Saturday.

The AI summit, underway in New Delhi between February 18-20, saw a participation from over 5 lakh visitors. The summit brought together global policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts, positioning India as a key player in shaping international AI governance and infrastructure development.

The countries and international bodies who signed the Delhi declaration include US, UK, China, France, Israel, Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the European Union.

"Guided by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the Declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity," the statement read.

The declaration called for action in seven key areas, namely democratizing AI Resources, economic growth and social good, secure and trusted AI, access for social empowerment, among others.

However, the emphasis of the declaration remained on democratising AI and cross-country collaboration to replicate AI use globally.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the summit a "grand success", saying India secured investment commitments of over USD 250 billion in infrastructure.