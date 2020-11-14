e-paper
US state secretary Mike Pompeo extends his greetings on Diwali

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 20:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous festival of lights,” US state Secretary Mike Pompeo tweeted.
"Happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous festival of lights," US state Secretary Mike Pompeo tweeted.(REUTERS)
         

US state secretary Mike Pompeo on Saturday greeted Diwali to everyone who is celebrating the victory of light over darkness.

“Happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous festival of lights,” US state Secretary Mike Pompeo tweeted.

 

Earlier, UK prime Minister Boris Johnson also extended his greetings on Diwali and expressed his respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.

